‘Bring On the Communists!’ Fox Guest Crows About DSA Wins In NYC Helping the GOP

Conservative podcaster Rich Zeoli gleefully welcomed huge victories from Democratic Socialists in New York City’s primary elections this week, telling Fox News’ America’s Newsroom: “Bring on the communists!”

The Democratic Party has already been “taken over” by its socialist wing, Zeoli told fellow panelist Jessica Tarlov, anchor Bill Melugin and Dana Perino, boasting that the development should help Republican chances at the voting booth.

“I think that this is now the Democrat Party,” Zeoli said during his Friday morning appearance. “And I feel bad for Democrats who want a moderate party. And I wish it was a healthy party, because I think a strong Democrat party makes the Republican party better.”

The stunning electoral wins of Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier in their respective races for the US House of Representatives in New York’s 7th and 13th Congressional Districts put an exclamation mark on the rise of the party’s left wing. Both candidates were backed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), whose endorsement of former Democratic Socialists of America member and ex-New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is credited with helping Lander oust incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) from his 10th District seat.

In the past, Zeoli said, the Democratic establishment would have been trying to stop or slow the rise of the party’s more fringe candidates.

“I think all around, this is great news for the Republicans. Like I mean, selfishly I love this because I think they’re going to tie every Democrat, moderate or not, to these Progressive socialists in New York City and the communists, and then in 2028,” Zeoli said.

Republicans will gain an edge in the big picture, he crowed, including in the Electoral College.

“And then at the same time, more people are fleeing blue states, they’re moving to red states, and they’re just going to help us with the Electoral College after the census.

“So all around I say: Bring on the commies!” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!