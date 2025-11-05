Nancy Mace Completely Loses It After She’s Called Out by Both of Her Home State GOP Senators Over Airport Fiasco

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) completely lost it on Tuesday night after Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) both threw her under the bus over the recent incident at Charleston International Airport bedeviling her gubernatorial campaign.

Last Thursday, Mace reportedly berated airport police in profane fashion, calling them “f*cking incompetent” in a rant that one officer said would have been “addressed” if she was “any other person in the airport acting and talking the way she did.” Mace also reportedly stated that security “would never treat Tim Scott like this” during the confrontation.

Mace has confirmed that the incident occurred, but defended her handling of it, insisting that she would not tolerate “mediocrity when it comes to airport security.”

On Tuesday, her primary opponent, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (R), trolled Mace by providing airport police and TSA agents with food from Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, a stunt Mace did not take kindly to.

But things escalated even further when Scott and Graham got involved.

In a statement issued on Facebook, Scott wrote:

For reasons that are unclear, Rep. Nancy Mace invoked my name during and in the aftermath of her situation at the Charleston International Airport. So let me be clear on a number of points. I have used that airport since long before I was ever in Congress and every interaction I have had – without exception – has been positive. The women and men of the airport police are professional, courteous, and go beyond the call of duty. Because I have lived with death threats for longer than I can remember, the airport police do take extra security precautions, for which I am grateful. I follow their lead, do what they ask, and respect the many responsibilities these officers have to balance. I have gotten to know many of them personally and try to never miss a chance to express my gratitude. Those who know me know that I do not use profanity – in public or private. It is never acceptable to berate police officers, airport staff, and TSA agents who are simply doing their jobs, nor is it becoming of a Member of Congress to use such vulgar language when dealing with constituents. Not only are these officers sworn to protect us, but we also take an oath to represent them. We work for them, not vice versa. For those who want to invoke my name, please have the courtesy to note my actions and how I treat police officers, TSA agents, and fellow travelers with the respect they deserve.

Then Graham piled on in a statement of his own:

I concur with @SenatorTimScott’s statement when it comes to the men and women who provide security at the Charleston International Airport. I have had similar personal experiences and have had nothing but positive, respectful engagements with the police officers and TSA agents who provide security for the Charleston Airport. Charleston International Airport is a world class visitor gateway and vital to the Lowcountry’s economy. And it’s worth investing in. Proof of that commitment, over the past four years I directed almost $40 million in funding to Charleston County and the airport to improve road access and overall operations. This was a good investment for the Lowcountry in particular and South Carolina as a whole. The men and women I have encountered – from security to airport leadership – are professional and diligent in the performance of their duties and I am honored to represent them in the U.S. Senate.

The tweetstorm that followed was epic.

“The establishment is in PANIC MODE. They are doing everything they can, including falsifying police incident reports, to STOP US. And it’s not going to work. If they can’t find it – they’ll just make it up. They’ll do everything they can to destroy us,” wrote Mace in her first post addressing the rebukes. “They’re coming after me because I will always stand up and fight for you. You know what I say to all that? GOOD LUCK AND MAY THE BEST CONSERVATIVE WOMAN WIN! HOLD THE LINE.”

The establishment is in PANIC MODE. They are doing everything they can, including falsifying police incident reports, to STOP US. And it’s not going to work. If they can’t find it – they’ll just make it up. They’ll do everything they can to destroy us. They’re coming after me… pic.twitter.com/fsuRJ2A1ag — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 5, 2025

She added the following in a video attached to the post:

If you haven’t already figured it out yet, they’re coming after me because I am sticking up and fighting for you. I’m gonna be the anti-corruption, pro-law-and-order governor. I’ll also be the pro-airport safety governor. Never forget they’re coming after me because I am standing up for you.

And the tweets — one of which was aimed at implying Graham is gay — kept coming:

I will be the best anti-corruption and pro-law and order Governor South Carolina has ever seen. I will also be the MOST PRO-AIRPORT SECURITY GOVERNOR ever in the history of the United States! https://t.co/DWgq1tS4cs — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 5, 2025

Interesting. Lindsey Graham all of a sudden wants to talk about women. 🧐 HOLD THE LINE — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 5, 2025

Let me be very clear for anyone who is "confused": REAL MEN PROTECT WOMEN — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 5, 2025

Punching down, shaming and attacking a woman with thousands of death threats is a wild take. Why are two men with a half dozen personal security guards everywhere they go, offended by a woman, who has been assaulted for her beliefs, and can't get the same security, and very… — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 5, 2025

This has S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s fingerprints all over it. pic.twitter.com/VgpCiP31GR — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 5, 2025

By the time Wednesday morning rolled around, the congresswoman was talking lawsuits.

“SUING FOR DEFAMATION!! I’ve retained an attorney to take swift and severe legal action against American Airlines and the Charleston Airport following allegations they falsified incident report(s) to defame me. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” wrote Mace in a post including a lengthy press release that read:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Nov. 5, 2025) – U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) is initiating legal action against American Airlines and Charleston International Airport (CHS) following allegations that multiple airport and airline employees coordinated and conspired to create false and misleading incident reports regarding events on October 30, 2025. The Congresswoman maintains that these fabricated reports constitute defamation per se, violations of her civil rights, and tortious interference in her campaign for Governor. Mace has retained legal counsel and will be represented by Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch. “We believe Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been subjected to a calculated and coordinated effort to malign her character through deliberately falsified documentation,” said Klayman. “No American, let alone a sitting member of Congress, should be subjected to institutional misconduct and defamation of this nature. We intend to hold all those fully accountable for their actions.” Mace will seek damages for defamation per se and reputational harm, as well as a full public correction and/or retractions for the allegedly false reports. Individuals expected to be named in the upcoming lawsuit may include, but will not be limited to: – American Airlines Gate Agent

– Elliott Summey

– Austin Bruner

– Chris Drummond

– S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson

– Whitney Michael

– Officers Yangco, Reed and Southers

– Spencer Pryor Additional details about all legal action will be made available as Congresswoman Mace proceeds.

Stay tuned!