Rogan Mocks Trump Over Epstein Files Release: ‘I Heard It Was a Hoax!’

Joe Rogan can’t make sense of President Donald Trump’s position on late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, mocking him for referring to the Epstein Files as a “hoax.”

Rogan was joined by fellow comedian Brian Simpson for Wednesday’s The Joe Rogan Experience, and the conversation at one point turned to the House and Senate pushing forward legislation to release more documents related to Epstein. The late billionaire died in 2019 of an apparent suicide while facing sex trafficking charges. He was already a registered sex offender at the time.

“I heard there’s no files. I heard it’s a hoax,” Rogan sarcastically told Simpson when he brought up the Epstein vote. “And then all of a sudden he’s going to release the files. I thought there was no files. He wants an investigation now! Like, what is going on?”

Trump has often referred to the Epstein Files as a Democratic “hoax,” including in a Truth Social post this week, in which he also called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Epstein’s links to Democrats like former President Bill Clinton. Bondi had previously dubbed the case closed.

“This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!” Trump wrote.

Bondi has since cited new “information” as the reason for reopening the Epstein investigation just four months after the Department of Justice and FBI said there was no need for further investigation. They concluded at the time that Epstein was not sex trafficking for others despite what the alleged victims claim. His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years for sex trafficking, which the DOJ said she did in coordination with Epstein.

Rogan also told Simpson during the episode that he considered briefly buying Epstein’s private island, where sexual assaults were allegedly taking place. The island, according to Rogan, was too expensive even with a deep discount.

“We looked at that island. We were trying to buy it. We were actually — I shouldn’t say we were trying to buy it, we were thinking about it very briefly,” he said. “But it was too expensive. It was like 55 [million].”

“What?! It’s not discounted now?” Simpson asked.

“That’s the discount!” Rogan said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.