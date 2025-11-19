Mamdani Ignites a Firestorm of Criticism On the Right With First Endorsement: ‘Gift That Keeps On Giving’

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani ignited a firestorm on the right this week after a report dropped that he is endorsing Palestinian-American activist Aber Kawas for a state Assembly seat in Queens.

The endorsement was scooped by the NY Daily News, which reported it was “conveyed during a closed-door Democratic Socialists of America meeting last Wednesday” and “marks the first time the incoming mayor has put his thumb on the scale in a local race since his own Nov. 4 election win.”

Kawas quickly received an avalanche of criticism as a clip of her suggesting that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were a “manifestation” of America’s historic wrongs.

“The system of capitalism and racism and white supremacy et cetera – and Islamophobia – have all been used to colonize lands, to take resources from other people and so this is a long trajectory and we’re just seeing the manifestations of that continuation with 9/11,” Kawas said in a clip first shared by social media influencer Drew Pavlou.

“The idea we have to apologize for a terror attack that a couple of people did and then there is no apology or reparations for genocides and for slavery, et cetera – is something I find reprehensible,” she added.

Pro-Trump activist Greg Price also shared the clip this week, which led to a bevy of reactions on the right. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) shared it and commented, “This is today’s Democrat party.”

This is today’s Democrat party. https://t.co/QPrWdrAnl8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 19, 2025

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson added, “The rightwing progressives talk about ‘post-war liberal consensus.’ Basically, the American-hating left does the same thing.”

The rightwing progressives talk about "post-war liberal consensus." Basically, the American-hating left does the same thing. https://t.co/a8QxvQk2hb — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 19, 2025

Writer Rod Dreher reacted by posting, “Zohran is going to be the gift that keeps on giving for the GOP. And Fuentes, for the Democrats.”

Zohran is going to be the gift that keeps on giving for the GOP. And Fuentes, for the Democrats. https://t.co/bUmIohrt4t — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) November 18, 2025

Some on the left also weighed in. “Aber Kawas doesn’t belong in the New York State Legislature. Folks like her need to be purged from the Democratic Party, not elevated. This is our John Birch Society moment,” wrote commentator Russell Drew.

Aber Kawas doesn't belong in the New York State Legislature. Folks like her need to be purged from the Democratic Party, not elevated. This is our John Birch Society moment. https://t.co/gpB2D9MEX1 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 18, 2025

Below are some more reactions:

This person immigrated to the US and IMMEDIATELY started complaining and calling the country racist and "Islamophobic." America cannot survive if we import ideologies such as this. https://t.co/FEzJJOKngu — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) November 18, 2025

Aber Kawas blamed America for 9/11 and said Muslims shouldn’t apologize for it because Americans don’t pay them reparations. Zohran Mamdani just endorsed her for a New York State Assembly seat in Queens, over a gay socialist candidate. Kawas moved to NYC last year after earning… pic.twitter.com/vs33XotalU — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 18, 2025

It is getting absurd how many people seeking political office clearly hate this country and want to destroy the foundational principles that have made it successful. https://t.co/LkyzztL2fg — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 18, 2025

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani just endorsed a candidate for New York State Assembly who described a convicted Al Qaeda financier as an “imprisoned hero” and an Algerian man convicted of plotting to bomb New York City synagogues as her “brother.’’ I decided to do some digging and I… https://t.co/YD9hWbxJbO pic.twitter.com/8OsjOTTu1b — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) November 18, 2025

__