An Oklahoma man is being charged with attempting to murder federal law enforcement officers and more and he also allegedly declared President Donald Trump needed to “die” to “save lives.”

Taylor Prigmore, 30, is facing charges of attempting to murder federal law enforcement officers, assaulting federal officers, possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence, and threatening to murder federal agents, according to the Justice Department.

In posts made on YouTube between May 2025 and January 2026 from an account allegedly belonging to Prigmore, threats were made against numerous individuals, including ICE agents. Prigmore allegedly threatened to kill any law enforcement who came to his residence as well.

On January 19, 2026, officers arrived at Prigmore’s home to arrest him. They were fired on multiple times before Prigmore was taken into custody. No one was injured.

“Our presidents needs to die [sic] to save lives,” Prigmore allegedly wrote in a YouTube comment days before federal agents arrived at his home.

According to the federal complaint, Prigmore allegedly also declared in a separate comment that the Second Amendment is for “ending MAGA.”

In another post just days before the arrest, Prigmore allegedly wrote that he was excited for a “civil war” so he could “kill” MAGA supporters.

“Prep for c*vil w*r. Prep for d*eth c*mps. Prep for k*lling f*ederal *g*nts,” the account allegedly belonging to Prigmore posted.

The FBI was alerted to the account by Google, which flagged the comments.

Google’s report to the FBI reads:

Based on the content of comments that were uploaded to theYouTube1 video service, Google believes that there presently exists an emergency involving imminent death or serious bodily injury to a person or persons, and that immediate disclosure to you of certain information is required to avert the emergency. The comments have been deleted but are attached to this message for your convenience, as well as information on the account associated with the comments.

Prigmore faces up to 100 years behind bars and potentially $2.25 million in fines.

