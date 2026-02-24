Dani Bensky, a survivor of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, decried FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday for failing to investigate the case surrounding her abuser and his potential co-conspirators.

Bensky spoke alongside other survivors and Democratic lawmakers at a news conference aimed at pressing the Department of Justice for further accountability ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Multiple victims of Epstein are set to attend the speech, including Bensky, who will appear as Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) guest.

In her remarks to the press, Bensky likened the government’s handling of the Epstein case to Epstein himself, claiming “the same tactics” were used to exploit her.

“I was looking for an adult to help protect me from what felt like monsters, only to find that the monster was him all along,” said Benksy on meeting Epstein. “Now I look to the government for help, and they are no better, gaslighting and manipulating victims, the same tactics as Jeffrey and Ghislaine [Maxwell]. The DOJ assures us that they are focused on our safety, but only to exploit us further.”

Bensky called out the Department of Justice for failing to release all of the files relating to Epstein. She specifically called out the FBI Director for his recent appearance chugging beers with the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, a moment that caused widespread backlash.

Read her remarks below:

There are two cases happening here, two cases of abuse. In the first case, is one we endured while we were ensnared in the largest sex trafficking ring this country has known to date, and the second is the abuse of our government. They are covering everything up and protecting power, not the young and vulnerable. As we prepare to attend the State of the Union, survivors and this country have so many questions that need to be answered. The first one is where are the rest of the files? The truth must come out. Why are there no investigations when there are plenty of people in these files to investigate? Have we read them? Why is the FBI director out there partying like a college kid, when he should be investigating the vast criminal enterprise? This administration needs to do better. How can anybody feel safe in this country when our president’s sympathies are going to the former Prince Andrew [Mountbatten-Windsor] and not the survivors? There are a few things that really need to be done immediately. First is the release of all of the files, which we know. Next is to hold accountable those who continuously exploit, and the third is to pass Virginia’s bill. We need to pass Virginia’s bill because justice should never, ever expire. Releasing the damn files.

Watch above via C-SPAN 3.

