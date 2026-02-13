Lawrence O’Donnell Blasts Trump For ‘Killing More People In Peacetime Than Any President In History’

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell hammered President Donald Trump for killing more people in peacetime than any president in history” with his policies.

On Thursday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell took a detour from his marathon opener to award Trump Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the daily prize for “most perverse thing said by a Trump cabinet member.”

He then excoriated Trump for appointing RFK and for presiding over Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts:

O’DONNELL: The protesters faced a unique challenge in getting through to Donald Trump and forcing him to retreat. They had to change the mind of a man who has no connection to reality, no comprehension of the Constitution, and no basic human decency.

A man who is surrounded by the most incompetent, ignorant and amoral cabinet and advisers in the history of the American presidency, a group that on any given day is capable of saying things that no one who ever emerged from the Senate confirmation process in our history could have possibly said before the weakest Republican Senate in history decided to confirm Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Today’s winner of the daily competition for most perverse thing said by a Trump cabinet member, said, and these are the exact words, quote, “I’m not scared of a germ. You know, I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.” Unfortunately, guessing who said that about germs and cocaine and toilet seats is easier than it should be.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR., HHS SECRETARY: I’m not scared of a germ. You know, I used to snort cocaine off a toilet seats.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O’DONNELL: Yes, that is Donald Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services telling us why we shouldn’t be afraid of communicable diseases. At least the ones he didn’t get from toilet seats.

It would be nice if we — if we could regard something like that as funny. But he is the sociopath who deliberately steered people to their deaths with his opposition to vaccines, the single greatest advance in the history of medicine.

Donald Trump has found more ways to kill more people during peacetime than any president in history.

He appoints a madman to be the secretary of health.

And then, with Elon Musk’s guidance, Donald Trump takes food away from people in the middle of famine in Africa.

He took HIV medicine away from people who need it to survive, medicine that was being delivered in Africa thanks to the initiative of Republican President George W. Bush.

Donald Trump said, no, we don’t want to save those lives.

The food was already in transit to those starving people, and Donald Trump became the first president in history to deny food to starving people.

The United States of America has been helping people for 200 years in famine until Donald Trump said, let them die, let them starve to death because Elon Musk wanted them to. The world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children.