MS NOW law enforcement analyst Tom Manger criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) Wednesday — calling him out for speaking about the fatal shooting of a woman by a federal agent in a manner that “could escalate things.”

Delivering a quick take at the end of Wednesday’s edition of Chris Jansing Reports, Manger took issue with Frey telling ICE to “get the f*ck out of Minneapolis” following the shooting. Frey also called DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s account of the shooting — which she labeled an act of self-defense — as “bullsh*t.”

“What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust,” Frey said at a Wednesday news conference. “They’re ripping families apart. They’re sowing chaos on our streets, and, in this case, quite literally killing people. So, they are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video of myself, I want to tell everybody, directly, that is bullsh*t. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”

MS NOW analyst Manger claimed Frey’s comments were “not helpful.”

“You know, when elected officials get out in front of an investigation and give you their conclusions, I don’t know how helpful that is,” Manger said. “I hear what the mayor is saying. He’s certainly speaking from the heart. But for him to say to for ICE to get the F out of Minneapolis, that’s not helpful. It’s not gonna happen…it could escalate things.”

Manger did salute Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara for saying “the right things.” And he added the chief’s assessment of the shooting “brings into question the original DHS narrative that this was in self-defense.” But Manger was firm in his belief that Frey should not have said what he did.

“No one should jump to conclusions told there’s until the investigations complete, until we have more for information,” Manger said. “But all this tells me is that that the tensions are high. They’re going to remain high. And the mayor’s comments aren’t going to reduce any of the tensions between ICE and this city.”

