NYC Protester Records Insane Moment Alleged Terrorist Shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ and Jumps on His Back to Throw Explosive

A New York City protester captured the moment a man reportedly inspired by ISIS jumped on his back and shouted “Allahu Akbar!” right as he threw an explosive device at anti-Islam demonstrators in front of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) official residence this past weekend.

The footage was recorded by comic and liberal political pundit Walter Masterson, who posted it to X on Sunday.

Masterson is seen telling the anti-Islam protesters at the start of the clip, “We were born and raised in New York and we want everyone here to stay in New York. You don’t get to come from outside and tell everyone else—”

He was then interrupted by what appears to be suspect Emir Balat leaping over his back and throwing what authorities called an “ignited device.” Masterson looked startled and confused afterwards as Balat ran away.

I was in the middle of saying “as a born and raised New Yorker, we welcome everyone into this city” when he threw that over my head. pic.twitter.com/i5iD3MVf7h — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) March 8, 2026

Balat was one of several men arrested as part of the violent clash on Saturday, when the “Stop the Islamic Takeover” rally was met with a counterprotest called “Run the Nazis out of New York City.” The New York Post reported 18-year-old Balat “flashed a sick salute honoring ISIS” when he was shackled and escorted by NYPD cops on Monday.

That followed CNN correspondent Gloria Pazmino reporting on Sunday that two of the six men arrested “admitted to being inspired by ISIS.” Her report came shortly after NBC’s Tom Winter reported the NYPD and FBI were investigating the incident as “a possible act of terrorism in part because one of the suspects directly referenced ISIS.”

CBS News also reported on Sunday that it reviewed video from the protests that showed Balat shouting “Allahu Akhbar!”

The anti-Islam protest was orchestrated by Jake Lang, a pardoned Jan. 6 rioter and far-right influencer. That protest had about 20 attendees, while the counterprotest had about 120 people.

Watch above via Masterson’s X post.

