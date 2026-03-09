Lindsey Graham Stuns by Asking Israel to be More ‘Cautious’ in Bombing Iran: ‘Didn’t Think I’d Ever See This’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sparked a wave of surprise and mockery on Sunday when he urged Israel to “please be cautious about what targets you select” when bombing Iran.
Graham made the comment in response to an article from Axios titled, “Scoop: U.S. dismayed by Israel’s Iran fuel strikes, sources say.” Axios reported that U.S. officials were irked by some 30 Israeli strikes on fuel depots in Iran on Saturday, including in Tehran, which resulted in a massive blaze and oil running through the city’s streets and catching fire.
Axios noted that the Pentagon worried “Israeli strikes on infrastructure that serves ordinary Iranians could backfire strategically, rallying Iranian society to support the regime” as well as raise gas prices domestically, further softening U.S. support for the war effort.
“Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative,” Graham wrote on X, adding:
However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime.
In that regard, please be cautious about what targets you select. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses. The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavor.
Many pundits and observers were quick to point out how stunning it was for Graham, a prominent GOP hawk, to urge restraint in bombing Iran – something he has long promoted.
Foreign policy guru Ian Bremmer commented on Graham’s post, adding, “Didn’t think I’d ever see this, but Lindsey Graham thinks Israelis may have overdone it on the bombing.”
Below are some additional reactions:
