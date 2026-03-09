Lindsey Graham Stuns by Asking Israel to be More ‘Cautious’ in Bombing Iran: ‘Didn’t Think I’d Ever See This’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sparked a wave of surprise and mockery on Sunday when he urged Israel to “please be cautious about what targets you select” when bombing Iran.

Graham made the comment in response to an article from Axios titled, “Scoop: U.S. dismayed by Israel’s Iran fuel strikes, sources say.” Axios reported that U.S. officials were irked by some 30 Israeli strikes on fuel depots in Iran on Saturday, including in Tehran, which resulted in a massive blaze and oil running through the city’s streets and catching fire.

Axios noted that the Pentagon worried “Israeli strikes on infrastructure that serves ordinary Iranians could backfire strategically, rallying Iranian society to support the regime” as well as raise gas prices domestically, further softening U.S. support for the war effort.

“Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative,” Graham wrote on X, adding:

However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime. In that regard, please be cautious about what targets you select. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses. The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavor.

Many pundits and observers were quick to point out how stunning it was for Graham, a prominent GOP hawk, to urge restraint in bombing Iran – something he has long promoted.

Foreign policy guru Ian Bremmer commented on Graham’s post, adding, “Didn’t think I’d ever see this, but Lindsey Graham thinks Israelis may have overdone it on the bombing.”

It's almost as if we don't have a strategy https://t.co/21Wh1Ia4dv — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 9, 2026

You know how badly you have to mess up to get Lindsey Graham — who gets his preferred pornographic material from drone strike footage instead of OnlyFans — to say you should be more careful? https://t.co/pb6vVr183B — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 9, 2026

You know you've gone too far with your bombing campaign when Lindsey graham is saying you've gone too far https://t.co/1nHScfkhuj — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 9, 2026

I feel like I'm going crazy. You are a United States Senator. You don't have to plead with Israel on X. You can get offline, actually vote to take some of your power back, and then have a say! https://t.co/wZgsBilNlF — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) March 9, 2026

When even Lindsey Graham thinks you are going too far with the psycho militarism. https://t.co/QHvZqgRk4L — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 9, 2026

I suspect that what actually happened is that the U.S. green lit an Israeli mission to hit IRGC oil depots and cripple their war machine—and this stuff is a reaction to the markets.

It’s all good.

If Israel actually wanted to destroy Iran’s oil industry, the targets would have… https://t.co/Mcp4D1eC0e — David Hazony (@davidhazony) March 9, 2026

Senator Graham urges Israel to be cautious when bombing Iran, signaling US & Israel not 💯 aligned on targets. https://t.co/qseZbuDgXb — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) March 9, 2026

