‘One Helluva Year!’ Candace Owens Closes Out 2025 by Celebrating Her Podcast’s Success and Mocking Erika Kirk

Conspiracy theorist Candace Owens took a victory lap celebrating her podcast’s success and shared a sizzle reel that mocked Erika Kirk, the wife of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, on Wednesday.

“2025 was one helluva year! Beyond grateful to all of you who tuned into the podcast and took us to #1 globally! Can’t wait to get back on air in 2026, as I plan to break another explosive story. Because I’m always one step ahead of my haters—whom I am grateful to as well! 😂,” wrote Owens in a post on X that included a video featuring upbeat music and clips from her show, including one in which she declares: “Israel and child sex predators — it’s kind of a thing!”

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 31, 2025

Approximately 40 seconds into the sizzle reel, a clip of Owens crying about Kirk’s death briefly plays over rap music. Then unflattering images of Kirk’s former colleagues at Turning Point USA — whom Owens has suggested were involved in a conspiracy against him — as well as Ben Shapiro and Tim Pool are shown. Owens also followed up a shot of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering Kirk, with one of Lee Harvey Oswald, John F. Kennedy’s assassin, in a hardly subtle suggestion that they were both patsies.

A few moments later, a clip of Erika Kirk asking Owens to stop spreading conspiracy theories about her husband’s murder plays. The next clip is of Owens replying, “No.”

During a mid-December appearance on Fox News’ Outnumbered, Kirk implored Owens to cease implicating her husband’s close friends in his death.

“Come after me, call me names — I don’t care. Call me what you want, go down that rabbit hole — whatever,” Kirk told Harris Faulkner. “But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this? No.”