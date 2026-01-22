OOPS: Ms. Rachel Likes Anti-Semitic Comment, Apologizes, and Then Entertains Theory ‘They’ Set Her Up

Rachel Anne Accurso, the 43-year-old children’s YouTube creator known as “Ms. Rachel,” and for her controversial pro-Palestinian activism, apologized for liking an anti-Semitic comment on one of her Instagram posts — before later entertaining the theory that “they” set her up.

It all started when the internet personality, who recently appeared alongside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), made an Instagram post out of a screenshot from her Notes app that read, “Free Palestine, Free Sudan, Free Congo, Free Iran.” She then liked a comment on her post that read, “Free America from the Jews.”

In a video statement acknowledging the error, Accurso explained that she thought she had deleted the comment, but had “accidentally” selected the “like and hide” option.

“I would never agree with an antisemitic thing like the comment. We have Jewish family, a lot of my friends are Jewish,” insisted Accurso. “I delete anti-Semitic comments.”

“I want to say that it’s OK to be human and it’s OK to make mistakes and I’m old, so I am not as good with touching things online, I guess. I have liked things by accident before,” she added.

Users expressed some skepticism about the sincerity of her apology, however, after she entertained a conspiracy theory about the incident put forward by an account calling itself “thepalestinenewsnetwerk,” which promotes antisemitic figures like Sneako and Andrew Tate.

“Spoiler alert : They left the comment themselves,” commented the account.

“Oooooo00000hhhhh,” replied Accurso, clearly pleased by the suggestion.

“Apologizes’ for ‘accidentally’ liking a comment that says ‘Free America from Jews.’ Immediately comments supportively of a comment from a pro-Hamas account claiming that Jews set her up,” wrote RedState’s Bonchie in an unflattering summary of the imbroglio. “Just incredible stuff.”

“Apologizes” for “accidentally” liking a comment that says “Free America from Jews.” Immediately comments supportively of a comment from a pro-Hamas account claiming that Jews set her up. Just incredible stuff. pic.twitter.com/Z82oZWsdnm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 22, 2026

“Ms. Rachel Griffin-Accurso ‘accidentally’ liked a Jew hating comment, then recorded a tearful apology. In the comments of that video she pinned a comment that wasn’t ‘Jew hating’ but asserted a conspiracy theory about Jews,” observed another conservative influencer.

Ms. Rachel Griffin-Accurso “accidentally” liked a Jew hating comment, then recorded a tearful apology. In the comments of that video she pinned a comment that wasn’t “Jew hating” but asserted a conspiracy theory about Jews. pic.twitter.com/AsGJsHvgE8 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 22, 2026

