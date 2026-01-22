MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Mocks Trump Over Gaffes and ‘Dictator’ Rant: ‘Hey Daddy! I Have a Question For You!’

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki mocked President Donald Trump over his gaffes and “dictator” talk at Davos, as well as his boast that people “called me daddy” in a blistering opener.

Trump delivered a lengthy and rambling speech at in Davos Wednesday featuring a mixture of falsehoods, exaggerations, attacks on allies and enemies alike, and wild asides. Trump repeatedly misidentified “Greenland” as “Iceland,” extolled the occasional “need” for a “dictator,” and reminisced about being called “daddy” by Europeans.

On Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host opened her show by mocking Trump with a commentary that threw the “daddy” thing back at him:

PSAKI: OK. In any other world, in any other news cycle, in any other administration, the president of the United States saying this on the world stage would be huge, blaring, front page, you-couldn’t-avoid-it kind of news.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Usually, they say, “He`s a horrible dictator type person.” I’m a dictator. But sometimes you need a dictator.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: Now that, of course, was the man who currently occupies the Oval Office saying sometimes you need a dictator and basically owning up to being one. A profoundly doesn’t matter how many times he says it disturbing sentiment from the man who’s supposed to be leading the world’s most powerful democracy.

So why didn`t that statement dominate all the headlines today? We hear talking about it, but why didn`t it dominate the headlines? Well, in part because we already know he sees himself as a dictator based on his tyrannical approach to governing, and also because on the same day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, when he proudly owned up to being a dictator, his shocking disconnection from reality was also on full display in the speech.

I mean, today before an audience of world leaders, Trump rambled for over an hour, railing against our allies, including the host nation of Switzerland, insulting Joe Biden, lamenting that windmills are losers, and also reiterating his plans to take over Greenland.

Of course, Trump has been obsessed with the idea of the us taking control of Greenland for nearly a decade. The man has been fixated on it since his first term. I mean, I — Donald Trump has given more thought to annexing Greenland. I think it`s safe to say that he has given to most geopolitical issues.

Which is why it was so remarkable when today Donald Trump could not seem to remember exactly which territory he has long been completely obsessed with annexing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`m helping NATO and I — and I`ve until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy right the last time. Very smart man said, “He’s our daddy. He’s running it.” I was like running it. I went from running it to being a terrible human being.

But now what I`m asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: Hey, daddy, I have a question for you. Why are we talking about Iceland all of a sudden? I mean, I thought the territory that you wanted to take over is Greenland, not Iceland. You can see them on the map there. Two different countries.

But hey, we all make mistakes from time to time. A slip of the tongue. I mean, it`s not like you repeated that mistake over and over and over again in front of the entire world, right?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: So, with all of the money we expend, with all of the blood, sweat, and tears, I don`t know that they`d be there for us. They`re not there for us on Iceland. That I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So, Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money.

But that dip is peanuts compared to what it’s gone up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: That time over and over again, Trump referred to the territory he wanted to take over as Iceland in front of a bunch of world leaders, which, again, is an entirely different country, an entirely different island, which means there is now an entirely different population sitting around wondering if the American president is going to try and annex their home because he can`t remember what word comes before land on the map of allied nations he wants to claim for himself.