James Woods Rips Into ‘Buffoon’ Don Lemon with Megyn Kelly Over Church Protest: ‘Dingleberry Hanging on the A** of American Journalism’

Academy Award-nominee and vocal President Donald Trump supporter James Woods held nothing back when criticizing Don Lemon over his coverage of a Minnesota church protest, calling the former CNN host a “dingleberry hanging on the a** of American journalism.”

Woods, promoting his new album Tombstone Opera, joined Megyn Kelly on Wednesday for The Megyn Kelly Show where the pair both slammed Lemon over his following protesters into Cities Church in St. Paul as they disrupted an ongoing service. Attorney General Pam Bondi has since announced multiple arrests of alleged organizers and referred to the protest as an “attack.”

Trump has also pushed for Lemon to possibly face legal consequences.

Woods called the protest a “dog and pony show” and dismissed Lemon as a “fake journalist” and “poor excuse for an American.”

Lemon has insisted he did not know the protesters would storm the church and he was simply covering the event as a reporter. Kelly argued this was a “lie,” playing a clip of Lemon and his colleagues making reference to entering a “church” on the same day the protesters entered Cities Church.

“Don Lemon is the dingleberry hanging off the a** of American journalism, okay? And let me tell you, when CNN got rid of them, they didn’t wipe hard enough,” Woods said.

The filmmaker called the protest a “diversion” from investigations into potentially billions of dollars in government fraud in Minnesota.

“Here is the bottom line. This is a trick. It’s a diversion. This small man, Don Lemon, was aware of everything that was going on,” he said.

Kelly agreed, but argued it’s still important for conservatives to push back on the church protest because it crossed a line.

“F**k them… certain tactics go beyond,” she said.

“And they must be answered. I agree with you 100%,” Woods responded.

“It’s a new low!” Kelly declared.

The Cities Church protest was part of a number of demonstrations in Minnesota against ICE following an agent shooting and killing 37-year-old Minneapolis mother Renee Good earlier this month.

