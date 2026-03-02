Pete Hegseth Vows ‘No Democracy-Building Quagmire’ in Iran and Insists ‘America First’ Outcome: ‘This is Not Iraq!’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed that there would be “no democracy-building quagmire” as part of the U.S. ambition for Iran, insisting on an “America First” outcome to the conflict, the “conditions” of which he said would be of President Donald Trump’s “choosing.”

Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine held a joint press briefing on Monday as the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran entered its third day.

Opening the presser, the defense secretary railed against the “crazy” Iranian regime, which he said had “waged a savage, one-sided war against America” for 47 years and killed multiple American citizens.

“But under President Trump, we are finishing it,” he said. “Their war on Americans has become our retribution against their ayatollah and his death cult. It took the 47th president, a fighter who always puts America first, to finally draw the line after 47 years of Iranian belligerence.”

He continued: “President Trump has also been very consistent, crazy regimes like Iran, hellbent on prophetic Islamist delusions, cannot have nuclear weapons. It’s common sense. Many have said it, but it takes guts to actually enforce it.”

Offering a glimpse into the conflict and plans thereafter, he later added: “America, regardless of what so-called international institutions say, is unleashing the most lethal and precise air power campaign in history, B-2’s, fighters, drones, missiles, and, of course, classified effects, all on our terms with maximum authorities.”

“No stupid rules of engagement, no nation-building quagmire, no democracy building exercise, no politically correct wars,” he said. “We fight to win and we don’t waste time or lives. As the president warned, an effort of this scope will include casualties. War is hell and always will be. A grateful nation honors the four Americans we have lost thus far and those injured. The absolute best of America.”

Addressing U.S. service members directly, in closing his speech, he said: “We will finish this on America First conditions of President Trump’s choosing, nobody else’s, as it should be.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!