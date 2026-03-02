Trump Lashes Out at Key Ally Great Britain for Blocking Use of Airbases for Iran Strikes

President Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” in British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for hesitating over allowing the U.S. to use British military bases to launch strikes against Iran, claiming the prime minister “took far too long” to shift his position.

Starmer had initially declined to endorse the U.S. and Israeli operation, voicing concerns the strikes could breach international law. But after Iranian attacks across the Middle East, he approved the use of U.K. bases on Sunday night for what London described as limited, defensive strikes targeting Iranian missile depots and launchers.

In remarks to The Telegraph, the president said: “That’s probably never happened between our countries before.”

Of Starmer, he added: “It sounds like he was worried about the legality.”

Trump said the decision was “useful,” but insisted permission should have been granted earlier, claiming Iran had killed “a lot of people” from the U.K.

The president also renewed criticism of Starmer over the proposed deal to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while leasing back Diego Garcia, home to a key joint U.K.-U.S. base.

“All of a sudden [Mauritius] was claiming ownership. He should have fought it out and owned it or make him take it, if you want to know the truth. But no, we were very disappointed in Keir,” Trump said.

The U.K. has paused legislation to ratify the Chagos agreement while consulting Washington.

Meanwhile, an unmanned Iranian drone struck the runway at a British air base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, on Sunday night.

