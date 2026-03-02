JUST IN: Fourth US Service Member Killed in Operation Epic Fury, CENTCOM Announces

A fourth U.S. service member was killed in the strikes on Iran over the weekend, U.S. Central Command announced Monday morning.

CENTCOM made the announcement on X just before 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

As of 7:30 am ET, March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in action. The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.

CENTCOM Update TAMPA, Fla. – As of 7:30 am ET, March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in action. The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries. Major combat operations continue and our… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

News of the fourth American casualty came a day after CENTCOM announced three service members were killed and another five injured in Operation Epic Fury.

Neither of the four Americans has been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

