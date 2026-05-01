Support for President Donald Trump’s war with Iran has dipped to the same levels as unpopular wars like Vietnam and Iraq, according to a new poll.

A survey released by ABC-The Washington Post-Ipsos shows support for the ongoing conflict in Iran is continuing to fall, with six in 10 Americans calling the military action a mistake and just 2 in 10 calling the campaign a success.

“President Donald Trump’s war in Iran is as unpopular among Americans as the Iraq War during the year of peak violence in 2006 and the Vietnam War in the early 1970s,” The Washington Post reported on Friday.

According to the survey, 61% call the Iran war a mistake, but Trump continues to have support is among Republicans. While 61% overall called the military action a mistake, that number changes to 91% among Democrats and only 19% among Republicans.

More than 70% of respondents who identified as independent or “other” also called the action a mistake.

Nearly 80% of Republicans said striking Iran was the right decision. That number dropped to 36% among respondents overall. Just 8% of Democrats feel it was the right decision and only 24% of independents support it.

Overall, 19% called the military campaign a success, 39% said it was unsuccessful, and 41% said it’s too early to tell. Meanwhile, 46% of Republicans believe it was a success and just 7% believe it was unsuccessful. Among Democrats, 67% say it was unsuccessful, and 43% of independents agree.

The Post noted that the Iran war has already reached a level of unpopularity that took other wars years to reach.

They reported:

The historical comparison to the wars in Iraq and Vietnam — conflicts that polarized Americans in the moment and ultimately came to be seen as failures — is especially notable. It took years for the Iraq War, which was launched in March 2003, to reach the level of disapproval that Trump’s war has in just two months. Fifty-nine percent of Americans in mid-2006 said the war in Iraq was a mistake, while similar numbers felt the same about the war in Vietnam in the early 1970s, according to Gallup polls.

The survey also showed Americans are concerned about financial constraints brought on by the war, including rising gas prices. The current national price for gas is around $4.40, according to AAA. Before the strikes on Iran, gas prices were averaging less than $3 per gallon.

Over 40% of respondents said they’ve cut back on driving and household expenses amid rising prices. More than 30% also said they’ve changed travel or vacation plans. More than half believe the Iran war has increased the chances of a recession in the United States.

The poll was conducted April 24-28 among more than 2,5000 U.S. adults. Results have a margin of error of 2%.

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