‘Psychiatric Breakdown’: Candace Owens Brutally Mocked Over ‘Batsh*t’ Claim the Macrons and ‘One Israeli’ Are Trying to Kill Her

Candace Owens spent the weekend being brutally mocked over her latest conspiratorial claim.

In a barnburner of a tweet fired off on Saturday, Owens wrote the following:

🚨 URGENT

Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government. After determining this person’s position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens. In short, this person claims that the Macrons have executed upon and paid for my assassination. Yes, you read that correctly. More specifically, that the green light was given to a small team in National Gendamarie Intervention Group. I am told there is one Israeli that is on this assasination squad and the plans were formalized. Again, this person provided concrete proof that they are well placed within the French government apparatus. Further to this point, this person claims that Charlie Kirk’s assassin trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement. Journalist Xavier Poussard’s life is also at risk. This is deadly serious. The head of state of France apparently wants us both dead and has authorized professional units to carry this out. I ask that every person RETWEET and share this. I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitively verifiable, should they care to reach out to me. To the brave official in France who did this because they were so moved by the evil of Charlie’s public execution to risk their own life— May God bless you. Truly. Let all be revealed.

Owens has a long-running feud with the French First Family over her insistence that First Lady Brigitte Macron was born male, as well as a long history of promoting wild conspiracy theories — many of them about Jews.

As one might expect, her suggestion that the Macrons have hired a team including “one Israeli” to take her out has attracted no shortage of attention.

“This is so funny but by far the funniest part is that she’s basically like ‘among the French assassins is at least one jew,'” mused Ben Dreyfuss of the Calm Down Substack page.

“This is the batsh— crazy town a few million people a day listen to. I realize most sensible people just think she is not well – a mental health deformity worsening by the day. But I’d say clinical narcissism is no excuse, and underestimating the conscious grift and con job she is running is a bad idea,” submitted National Review‘s David Bahnsen.

“Please be aware you are watching a psychiatric breakdown in real time. The people close to @RealCandaceO, if they care about her, if they see her as anything other than a meal ticket – and I hope they do – need to get her help,” advised Alex Berenson. “And the rest of you need to stop encouraging her.”

“Batsh*t crazy was two exits back. She just took the off-ramp to Camp Doolally. We’re now in weapons-grade whacko country. Someone call the IAEA. We’ve got radioactivity at levels no one’s ever seen,” observed The Hudson Institute’s Mike Doran.

But wait, there’s more:

Of course, there were also some sweet, summer children who took Owens’s claim at face value.

And those who proceeded to mock them:

