Marjorie Taylor Green Shoots Down Chatter of Presidential Run: ‘Complete Lie’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shot down rumors that she is resigning from Congress to clear the way for a 2028 presidential run.

In a lengthy post on X Sunday, Greene said that she had never ever considered a presidential run.

“I’m not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it,” she wrote.

Her post specifically called out Time Magazine for a story published Saturday, which claims Greene had discussed a potential run for president in the past.

“The Georgia lawmaker has privately told allies that she has considered running for president in 2028, according to two people who have spoken with her directly about the prospect and three others familiar with her thinking,” the story read.

Greene shredded the magazine in her post, writing that Time’s use of anonymous sources proved their claims were made up.

TIME claims “sources” told them I’m running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can’t even quote the names of the people who they claim said it. That’s not journalism, it’s called lying.

— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 23, 2025

The congresswoman went on to criticize those who believed the rumor, blasting what she referred to as “the Political Industrial Complex.”

“If you fell for those headlines, you’re still being lulled everyday into psychosis by the Political Industrial Complex that always has an agenda when it does something like this…The Political Industrial Complex has destroyed our country and will never allow someone like me or you to rise to power and actually solve the crises that plague all of us. That would go against its business model,” she wrote. “Instead of swallowing lies that you are spoon fed and parroting attack phrases against me in your comments, you all should open your eyes and focus on real actions and what is actually happening to our country.”

Greene announced her resignation from Congress, effective January 5, in a video statement on Friday, citing her recent break with President Donald Trump as the reason for her departure.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said. “And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

Greene, once a vocal MAGA supporter, has butted heads with the president due to her continued push for releasing information surrounding convicted sex-offender Jeffery Epstein.

Trump called the congresswoman “a traitor” and officially withdrew his support for Greene, deeming her a “ranting lunatic” in a post on Truth Social.

The president initially responded positively to Green’s resignation, telling ABC News White House correspondent Rachel Scott by phone on Friday that he thought it was “great news for the country.”

His comments about Greene over the weekend varied in tone. While he made multiple posts continuing to refer to Greene as a traitor, Trump told reporters on Saturday, “I think she’s a nice person.”