‘QAnon Shaman’ Officially Breaks Up With Trump — and Here’s Why

The pardoned January 6 rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman” has confirmed with CNN that he is no longer a supporter of President Donald Trump, five years after the Capitol siege.

Jacob Chansley, who earned the nickname online for his unique appearance at the Capitol, recently spoke with CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan. During their interview, Chansley explained that his support for the president came to an end due to the ongoing debacle involving deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The interview continued:

O’SULLIVAN: Are you still a Trump supporter? CHANSLEY: No! I thought you knew that. O’SULLIVAN: Why not? CHANSLEY: The man, alone, refusing to release the Epstein client list was enough for me — and I think a lot of other people — to be like, “OK, this is bullsh*t.”

Five years since Jan 6, I caught up with Jacob Chansley, AKA the “QAnon Shaman.” Like some other former QAnon followers, Chansley has broken with Trump because of Epstein. pic.twitter.com/SLeEd8NTSA — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 6, 2026

As Chansley referenced to O’Sullivan, his turn on Trump isn’t really new. Back in July, he fired off a series of tweets calling the president a “stupid piece of sh*t” and a “fraud.” In other tweets, he said, “F*ck Israel,” and, “F*ck Donald Trump,” and suggested that Israel and Epstein were blackmailing Trump.

Chansley also lashed out at Speaker Mike Johnson, claiming he was a “cross-dresser.” He then floated the utterly bizarre theory that Trump “f*cked a corpse to get his billions of dollars.”