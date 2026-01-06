JUST IN: House Republican Dies at 65, Further Shrinking GOP Majority

Representative Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) passed away on Tuesday, announced House GOP Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) in a statement. Malfa, who served in the House since 2012, represented California’s 1st district, which is the most northwestern corner of the state. LaMalfa was 65, and while his cause of death was not immediately clear, various outlets noted he “died suddenly.”

“Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa,” Emmer announced. “Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children.”

Following Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) resignation on Monday, the House GOP majority now holds a small 218 to 213 majority over the Democrats, meaning the GOP can only lose two votes in the House. The January 31st special election for Texas’s 18th congressional district will likely shrink the GOP majority further.

Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN) was also reported to have been hospitalized on Tuesday following a car accident. He is in stable condition.

NRCC Chair Richard Hudson (R-NC) also commented on LaMalfa’s passing, writing in a statement, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague and close friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa.”

“Doug was a principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California. He was never afraid to fight for rural communities, farmers, and working families. Doug brought grit, authenticity, and conviction to everything he did in public service. “I cherished our time serving together on the Agriculture Committee and discussing NASCAR; he was a real gearhead and motorsports fan. I will deeply miss my ‘amigo.’ Renee and I are praying for his beloved wife Jill, as well as Kyle, Allison, Sophia, Natalie, and all his loved ones, friends, and staff during this incredibly difficult time,” concluded Hudson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.