‘Oh! He Did?’ Trump Finds Out Chuck Norris Died Live On Air From Reporter

President Donald Trump learned that action legend Chuck Norris had died from a reporter during an on-camera gaggle, hours after the news broke.

Norris passed away at the age of 86, his family announced Friday morning. They described his passing as “sudden.”

The news came days after reports he was hospitalized after a “medical emergency”:

Sources with direct knowledge tell us … some medical emergency occurred in the last 24 hours on the island of Kauai that landed Chuck in the hospital. We do not know the nature of the emergency; however, we are told Chuck is in good spirits.

On Friday afternoon, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio took questions from reporters on the North Lawn of the White House as they prepared to depart for Mar-a-lago.

The lion’s share of the questions were about the war in Iran, which Trump insisted “we’ve won.”

Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz will “open itself” and that “I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side.”

The president was also surprised to learn that Norris — a longtime supporter — had died when a reporter asked him about the star’s passing. He praised the star as a “tough cookie” and a “great man,” and offered a message of “highest respet” to the family:

REPORTER: Sir, Chuck Norris passed away–. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Oh! He did? REPORTER: Yes, Chuck Norris, 86 years old– PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Oh, I thought he was a great guy. Wow! REPORTER: Yeah, he died in a hospital, I think in Hawaii– PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, he was a great guy. He was a really good, tough cookie. You didn’t want to fight him, I can tell you. He was tough, great guy with–. And he was great supporter. Wow. That’s too bad. Tell his family, highest respect. Great man.

Watch above via White House press pool.

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