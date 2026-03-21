Rachel Maddow Declares Robert Mueller’s Death ‘The End of An Era’

MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow eulogized former special counsel Robert Muller Saturday for his “propriety” and “nonpartisan competence” in the wake of his death at the age of 81.

“There aren’t very many people for whom I would say this, but it is the end of an era,” Maddow said on The Weekend Primetime. “I mean, Robert Mueller is the last in a line of people that I don’t think we’ll ever see the likes of again. I mean, simply just the fact that we had an FBI director for 10 years — and and in his case, 12 years — the longest-serving FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover, after he was appointed during the George W. Bush administration, then extended by the Democratic president, who came after George W bush, who couldn’t have been more different than George W. Bush, Barack Obama.”

Mueller is widely known as the special prosecutor who oversaw the investigation into accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and accusations of ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign. Prior to that, he served as the director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013.

Maddow continued:

There just aren’t very many figures like that in American public life anymore. There aren’t very many. And I don’t mean this in a sort of personal or mean way. But there aren’t many, like, lifelong, rock-ribbed Republican public officials who are most known for their propriety and their nonpartisan competence and willingness to rise above party and above, I think, personal intention. And so he he feels like he’s from an older time in our history.

“There’s a reason on a day like this, we need to remind people what was in Mueller’s report, what were the results of his investigation,” Maddow added.

“And that’s because of a failure on his part,” she continued. “That is because once his investigation and his report were concluded, he was just wildly outmaneuvered by a really serpentine attorney general named Bill Barr, who played really dirty pool when it came to the handling and release of the information from Mueller’s investigation. Mueller — I don’t know if he was blindsided by it or if he thought Barr was a good guy and would be a straight shooter on this — but Barr absolutely buried him in terms of in terms of the impact of of that report.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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