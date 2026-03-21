Federalist reporter Brianna Lyman made it only seconds into sharing an “unpopular opinion” on CNN on Saturday when she cracked up laughing, with host Abby Phillip joining right along.

On CNN’s Saturday Morning Table for Five, Phillip closed the show by giving panelists a chance to share whatever “unpopular opinion” they have. Before Lyman, opinions were on everything from Vice President JD Vance to throw pillows. Lyman’s was an unusual dipping sauce for fries. The reporter is typically a conservative pro-President Donald Trump voice on the panel show.

“Mine’s a little less serious than all of these. I think syrup is the best — I’m sorry this is so unserious — is the best dipping sauce for french fries,” Lyman said, struggling to get her “unpopular opinion” out through the laughter.

Phillip also lost it over the opinion, the two uncontrollably laughing.

“I’m so sorry, guys,” Lyman said, fighting through it.

“I appreciate you taking unpopular opinions very seriously,” Phillip joked.

“I do. I think everybody should go home and try it if you haven’t before,” Lyman said.

“Noah is horrified right now,” Phillip said, referring to panelist Noah Rothman, senior writer at National Review.

“Trust me on this, please!” Lyman said, still laughing at her unconventional taste.

“It’s risky. This seems risky,” Rothman joked.

“Alright, stand by it. If you’re going to go with syrup, stand by it,” Phillip said.

“Exactly,” Lyman replied. “Like, hash browns and syrup.”

Rothman railed against the cynicism of modern social media for his “unpopular opinion” following some critics making light of and insulting Chuck Norris after his death this week. MeidasTouch’s Adam Mockler meanwhile accused Vance of having no “charisma” and making it easy for Democrats to win in the midterms, and CNN political commentator Jamal Simmons blasted decorative pillows as the “devil’s work.”

Watch above via CNN.

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