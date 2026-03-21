‘Disgusting and Despicable’ Critics Aghast at Trump Celebrating Robert Mueller’s Death
President Donald Trump shocked many on Saturday when he openly celebrated the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller, declaring he was “glad” not long after the news broke.
Mueller’s family confirmed on Saturday that the former special prosecutor died at the age of 81. MS NOW had first reported on Mueller’s death. His passing followed a years-long battle with Parkinson’s.
“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” the president wrote on Truth Social.
Mueller was the special prosecutor who oversaw an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Mueller ultimately concluded Russia had interfered with the intention of pushing Trump for their own benefit. Trump often attacked Mueller and referred to the investigation as a “witch hunt.”
Critics were stunned by Trump’s post on Saturday, even with his history with Mueller. Most simply shared Trump’s message without commenting, but even some conservatives had to comment on how cutthroat the message was.
Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume argued the message from Trump was unnecessary and the exact reason some people “hate” him.
“This is the kind of stuff Trump does that makes people not just oppose him but hate him. There was no need to say anything,” Hume wrote on X.
More regular Trump critics called the post everything from a “disgrace” to an “embarrassment” to “despicable” and “disgusting.”
“The President of the United States disgustingly celebrates Mueller’s death simply because he exposed Trump’s efforts to steal the 2016 election,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) wrote on X. “Mueller and Trump represent polar opposites of what a public servant should be.”
MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian also called out Trump over his post, highlighting Mueller’s military service.
“In an era when many young men—including President Trump—were trying to avoid serving in Vietnam, Mueller not only volunteered for the Marines after graduating from Princeton—he spent a year waiting for an injured knee to heal so he could serve,” he wrote. “I have always found that be the most compelling fact about him.”
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