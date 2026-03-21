President Donald Trump shocked many on Saturday when he openly celebrated the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller, declaring he was “glad” not long after the news broke.

Mueller’s family confirmed on Saturday that the former special prosecutor died at the age of 81. MS NOW had first reported on Mueller’s death. His passing followed a years-long battle with Parkinson’s.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Mueller was the special prosecutor who oversaw an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Mueller ultimately concluded Russia had interfered with the intention of pushing Trump for their own benefit. Trump often attacked Mueller and referred to the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

Critics were stunned by Trump’s post on Saturday, even with his history with Mueller. Most simply shared Trump’s message without commenting, but even some conservatives had to comment on how cutthroat the message was.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has an absolutely SCATHING reaction to Robert Mueller’s death Holy CRAP. “Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” https://t.co/k5R4RHVD27 pic.twitter.com/2FSMnvXO3t — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 21, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump celebrates the death of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated him in the Trump-Russia hoax WOW "Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" pic.twitter.com/yjEvWUNW1e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2026

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume argued the message from Trump was unnecessary and the exact reason some people “hate” him.

“This is the kind of stuff Trump does that makes people not just oppose him but hate him. There was no need to say anything,” Hume wrote on X.

This is the kind of stuff Trump does that makes people not just oppose him but hate him. There was no need to say anything. https://t.co/nrWjtq4YXc — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 21, 2026

More regular Trump critics called the post everything from a “disgrace” to an “embarrassment” to “despicable” and “disgusting.”

“The President of the United States disgustingly celebrates Mueller’s death simply because he exposed Trump’s efforts to steal the 2016 election,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) wrote on X. “Mueller and Trump represent polar opposites of what a public servant should be.”

We mourn the passing of Robert Mueller, a true public servant: bronze star Vietnam veteran, federal prosecutor, FBI Director, and impartial special counsel. Yet the President of the United States disgustingly celebrates Mueller’s death simply because he exposed Trump’s efforts… — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) March 21, 2026

I notice that ‘straight’ news reporters and White House correspondents are all posting Trump’s ‘I’m glad he’s dead’ reaction to Robert Mueller’s death with just a ‘here is the president’s response’. Very few acknowledgements of how insane and inappropriate it is for the president… — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 21, 2026

Trump Continues To Be A Disgrace and An Embarrassment https://t.co/Rl9Z4zVqV1 — Jon-Christopher Bua 🎬🎤 🎓 (@JCBua) March 21, 2026

I've said for years Trump can no longer shock me. Surprise me, sure. Saying this publicly feels shocking.https://t.co/aMD5vHmIfY — John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) March 21, 2026

President Donald Trump cheering the death of Robert Mueller – an American citizen, public servant and veteran pic.twitter.com/Aj8mbjK6GS — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 21, 2026

President Trump celebrates the passing of former FBI Director and Special Counsel Bob Mueller. pic.twitter.com/txFAs5XKNA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 21, 2026

This is disgusting and despicable. Trump literally just celebrated Robert Mueller dying. Mueller did so much good for America. pic.twitter.com/0nzI2kskpU — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 21, 2026

I expect every Republican who was outraged at people for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to immediately condemn Trump for saying “I’m glad he’s dead” about Robert Mueller. This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/Ow2fxyKyR3 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 21, 2026

Donald Trump celebrates the death of Robert Mueller at age 81. Where are all of those cancel culture MAGA who were screeching about what folks said after Charlie Kirk died? pic.twitter.com/UkZvwVq7S8 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 21, 2026

What's telling here, of course, is that Trump has always insisted Mueller CLEARED him Trump's psychotic reaction here suggests: even TRUMP knows Mueller DID NOT clear him pic.twitter.com/K2FAV3FdCp — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 21, 2026

MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian also called out Trump over his post, highlighting Mueller’s military service.

In an era when many young men—including President Trump—were trying to avoid serving in Vietnam, Mueller not only volunteered for the Marines after graduating from Princeton—he spent a year waiting for an injured knee to heal so he could serve. I have always found that be the… https://t.co/eEzjpP56Kr — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) March 21, 2026

“In an era when many young men—including President Trump—were trying to avoid serving in Vietnam, Mueller not only volunteered for the Marines after graduating from Princeton—he spent a year waiting for an injured knee to heal so he could serve,” he wrote. “I have always found that be the most compelling fact about him.”

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