Renee Nicole Macklin Good, the woman shot dead by an ICE agent on Wednesday, was a loving mother and poet who had just dropped her young son off at school, her ex-husband said.

Speaking to the Associated Press on Thursday, Good’s former husband, who declined to be identified for the safety of their children, said his former wife was not an activist and had never, to his knowledge, even attended a protest.

Her mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that her daughter “one of the kindest people I’ve ever known.”

That description does not fall in line with the Trump administration’s characterization of Good, who they claim was a “domestic terrorist” who had been trying to obstruct a federal operation.

On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance said she was part of “a broader left-wing network to attack and to doxx and to assault and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their jobs.”

Good’s ex-husband told the AP that she was new to the area.

Video of the deadly shooting, recorded by an eyewitness and shared with local reporter Max Nesterak, shows agents approaching the woman’s vehicle while she was parked in the middle of the street, demanding “get out of the f*cking car.”

When one of the officers stuck his hands in the car, presumably to shut it off, she tried to swerve and drive away — that’s when one of the agents fired three shots at close range. A video from another angle does show an officer briefly in front of the car as the woman tries to drive away, but he is not in front of the vehicle or in apparent danger of being run over when he shoots the woman.

Good was pronounced dead a short time later.

