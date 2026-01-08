A protester cursed out one of President Donald Trump’s deportation force senior officials as CNN tried to interview him amid unrest in the wake of the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed Ms. Good in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

In the aftermath of the shooting, crowds quickly formed, with residents and protesters gathering to march and protest the killing. Those protests continued and intensified on Thursday.

CNN Senior National Affairs Correspondent Ryan Young was on the scene in Minneapolis Thursday morning, where he spotted senior Border Patrol official Greg Bovino.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics, Young revealed that he’d spoken with Bovino briefly, and played some video in which a protester profanely cut in to give Bovino a piece of his mind:

RYAN YOUNG: And at one point as the protesters started to leave we thought this would be over and then the next thing that happened is Greg Bovino showed up and started walking the line himself. That really sent a further agitation to this crowd. People were watching him. They were mocking him. There were yelling at him non-stop. We got a quick sort of not really an interview here, but he did respond to some of the questions. Take a listen GREG BOVINO: It’s good to see you. RYAN YOUNG: Real quick about being out here? Your reaction to this crowd? GREG BOVINO: Hey, we’re here. It’s Title 8 Immigration Enforcement. PROTESTER: Hey! Nobody gives a f*ck what you say, Greg! GREG BOVINO: Operations continue as usual. We’ll be talking. PROTESTER: Nobody gives a f*ck what you say! Nobody cares– RYAN YOUNG: So he was asked a direct question about whether or not this would continue. He says his troops planned to be here. Then someone wanted to ask him about the shooting. We all tried to ask about the shootings. He couldn’t talk about this at this point. Then there were some counter protesters who showed up, who were actually in support of the operations here, saying that this state was messed up and they needed these officers here. That only made people more angry about what was going on. And, in fact, people tried to remove them.

