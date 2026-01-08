‘Absolute Disgrace!’ Irate JD Vance Loses It on the Media for ‘Lying’ About ICE Shooting

Vice President JD Vance dressed down the media on Thursday over its coverage of the shooting of a Minneapolis woman by an ICE officer on Wednesday in a monologue he delivered from the podium in the White House briefing room.

After first discussing the administration’s response to the Somali fraud scandal playing out in Minnesota, Vance accused the press of “lying” about what had transpired in Minneapolis the day before:

I’ll take some questions, but I want to make just one final observation here. When I was actually walking out here, somebody sent me a photo of a CNN headline about what happened in Minneapolis. And this is the headline, I’m just going to read it: “Outrage after ICE officer kills U.S. citizen in Minneapolis.” Well, that’s one way to put it, and that is the way that many people in the corporate media have put this attack over the last 24 hours. And I say attack very, very intentionally because this was an attack on federal law enforcement; this was an attack on law and order; this was an attack on the American people.

The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day! What that headline leaves out is the fact that that very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 33 stitches in his leg. So you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile? What that headline leaves out is that that woman was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation in the United States of America. What that headline leaves out is that woman is part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault, and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job.

If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to tell the truth that a group of left-wing radicals have been working tirelessly, sometimes using domestic terror techniques, to try to make impossible for the president of the United States to do what the American people elected him to do, which is enforce our immigration laws. The president stands with ICE, I stand with ICE, we stand with all of our law enforcement officers. And part of that is recognizing that you people in the media, not everybody in this room, but many people in this room have been lying about this attack. She was trying to ram this guy with her car, he shot back, he defended himself. He’s already been seriously wounded in law enforcement operations before, and everybody who’s been repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourselves! Every single one of you.