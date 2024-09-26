Republican Senator Fumes At Kamala Harris, Oddly Calls Her The ‘First-Ever AI Presidential Candidate’

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) joined Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning to discuss the presidential race and ended up calling Kamala Harris “the first-ever AI presidential candidate.”

Bartiromo asked Tuberville to weigh in on Harris’s MSNBC interview the night before. “Embarrassing. Maria, we all know that,” replied Tuberville about the interview, adding:

We’ve seen that they’re trying to get her elected, the worst possible candidate they could put there. But in 90 days, they’re trying to get her across the finish line. She’s the first ever AI presidential candidate, all done by social media, media, TV, radio. They’re doing everything they possibly can. They’ll spend billions of dollars to get her across the line. She is the worst candidate. There are some Democrat, Democrat senators up here that are wondering how in the world did she get in front of me? I’ve been up for forever. I know the policies. I know how to get things done. No chance. Didn’t talk to them. She’s the one they wanted because they can control her. That’s what it’s all about.

Bartiromo followed up, “Well, Senator, what about these polls? They’re incredibly tight. Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. And yet we’re not getting any information about any policies from Kamala. And we’ve got all of these missteps. I’ve got another letter here to Alejandro Mayorkas and Ronald Rowe, acting director of the Secret Service, from the speaker, from the speaker of the House, basically talking about these failures in the Secret Service. Alejandro Mayorkas is overseeing all of this. He’s overseeing the Secret Service. He’s overseeing the wide open border, 10 million illegals in the country in the last three and a half years. Will there be any accountability for Alejandro Mayorkas in the Senate?”

“Maria, he’s disappeared. If you notice, the last few months, he has not been anywhere. They told him to hide. We don’t want you out there having to talk about this. Same thing with Kamala. They don’t want her talking about it,” replied the Alabama Republican, adding:

They’re letting the mainstream media push their agenda. But the problem they’ve got is things are coming out now. We’re starting to understand. People understand. Wait a minute. We need to hear this from her. What was that she was talking about? I didn’t understand it. How in the world she’s going to be the leader of the free world if she can’t give you basic one on one economics, it’s it’s embarrassing that we would even put her in this situation. She should drop out today and let somebody else run. No, you know, I don’t know how they plan on getting her across the finish line. President Trump’s going to win this. The polls are wrong. Everywhere I go, everybody saying, coach, we have to get President Trump across the line.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business.