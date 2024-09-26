Fourth Graders Trash Trump and Harris on CNN: ‘Convicted Felon Against a Liar, Who Do I Pick?’

Political divisions apparently run all the way down to fourth grade as CNN aired a new report in which children slammed both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

On CNN This Morning on Thursday, Kasie Hunt introduced the report made in partnership with a Stanford political scientist and Arizona State University psychologist to interview fourth graders in multiple states about their thoughts on the presidential election.

“With permission from their parents, CNN spoke to children in schools in New Jersey, Texas, and Arizona, and as children often do, if you have them, you know, they offered their brutally honest opinions of the candidates,” Hunt said.

The first young man interviewed was asked what the first word he thought of was when he saw a picture of Harris.

“Liar,” the boy said.

The next girl was asked the same thing about Trump and she responded, “pure evil.”

“I feel like all he does is complain and, like, yell,” another girl said about Trump.

Yet another fourth-grade girl complimented Trump, saying, “Donald Trump, he’s given his life and his heart.”

When the boy who called Harris a “liar” was asked who was more likely to do “bad things” if elected, he said, “Convicted felon against a liar, who do I pick?”

There was some positivity about Harris, with one girl saying she would “help” inspire kids. According to CNN’s data, two-thirds of kids interviewed said the country is ready for a Black woman president.

CNN reported that “Democrat-supporting kids drove polarization” and were more likely to not interact with people who support Trump while Trump-supporting kids “were more likely to repeat misinformation.”

Another girl told CNN Harris as president would be a historical achievement, but she’d still vote Trump — if she could.

“It’d be good for us to have a Black woman as president for the first time in history, but my vote’s kind of still on Trump,” she said.

