Comedian Rob Schneider said he beat California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) COVID-19 vaccine check requirements by lowering his ticket sales to 999 — a move that helped him avoid the state’s mandate that people must bring their vaccine cards to events with at least 1,000 attendees.

In a December 20 interview with reporter Jan Jekielek for the Epoch Times program, “American Thought Leaders,” Schneider detailed his critiques of Newsom’s former pandemic mandates and described the loophole he found to keep his shows vaccine-check-free.

“I would perform and go travel around America, and certain states were open, certain states were closed,” he said. “In California, Gavin Newsom, he closed churches but kept open strip club — which I appreciated — and he kept open the liquor stores and the weed stores. It was like, what? And then closed private businesses. He said if you have more than 1,000 people [when you] perform, then they have to bring their vaccine cards. So I said, ‘OK, just sell 999 tickets.’ I’m not going to force anyone to do anything.”

The COVID era mandate he referred to was changed to a “recommendation” in 2022.

Schneider went on to lament that “you could not go see Bruce Springsteen” on Broadway at the time because “you had to be vaccinated.”

“That is a form of coercion,” he said. “That’s something out of the 1940s with the Japanese interment — an American citizen, all of a sudden you weren’t. So, you always have to be aware historically that you’re an American citizen until you’re not because these Japanese citizens had everything taken away from them and were thrown into camps. These were American citizens. So that’s something we need to be aware of.”

He continued, “Under COVID, we’re able to see your small business, your restaurant, shut, shuttered, your ability to make money, your ability to take care of your family was stopped. Yes, they did go and print money and all this stuff, but at the same time, it was at the taxpayers expense, devaluating all our money.”

Schneider also warned Americans of the “potentiality for this country to become authoritarian.”

A notorious anti-vaxxer, he has also been vocal about his 2022 move from California to Arizona after he’d “had it” with Newsom’s policies.