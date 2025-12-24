Trump DOJ Suddenly Uncovers ‘Over a Million More’ Epstein Documents

The Department of Justice posted to X Wednesday that it’s expecting to receive “over a million more documents” that could be related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case,” the post read.

“The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders.”

The DOJ claimed, “We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files.”

The DOJ received bipartisan condemnation after failing to release all the files in its possession by last Friday’s midnight deadline. Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), who co-sponsored the Epstein Transparency Act, had threatened to bring impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Pam Bondi for missing the deadline.

The files released so far have been full of redactions, with some pages appearing completely blacked out.

In an effort to contain the fallout, the DOJ warned Americans, “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.

President Donald Trump maintains he was not involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking activities.