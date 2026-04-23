Ruben Gallego Went Clubbing Until Wee Hours on Official Trip Despite ‘Credible’ Threat to His Life: Report

Sen. Ruben Gallego (R-AZ) hit the nightclubs hard during an official trip to Bogotá, Colombia, last summer and stayed out until 3 a.m., despite warnings of a credible threat to his life, NOTUS reported Thursday.

Gallego was part of the official congressional delegation to Bogotá when his behavior during the trip “raised concerns among U.S. officials,” according to NOTUS.

That behavior allegedly included inviting embassy staffers to go clubbing with him, even though the U.S. Embassy warned they had identified a credible threat to his life. At least one female employee said she received a message from Gallego about going out, but it was unclear if anyone took him up on his offer.

There were “no allegations that Gallego engaged in inappropriate behavior with any embassy staff member,” the report said.

Gallego’s chief of staff had to procure a room key later that morning to get the senator up and take him to the bus that was ready to leave for the airport, the report said.

Reporter Reese Gorman cited “four sources with knowledge of the incident.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gallego said that inviting staff to join in celebration of a successful trip was “a common way to recognize the work of those who support these visits.”

Gallego has been under scrutiny for his close relationship with former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who resigned his seat earlier this month over allegations of rape, harassment, and sexual assault.

Gallego stated at an impromptu press conference that Swalwell lied to him, and that his political enemies were trying to use the Swalwell situation to attack him.

When a reporter asked Gallego if he ever drank heavily and partied with Swalwell, The senator said, “Look, we socialized, we went out.”

Gallego said he has not spoken with his former best friend since he advised the lawmaker to resign from Congress.

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