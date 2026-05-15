‘Woah — You Bait and Switched!’ House Democrat Admonishes CNN’s Boris Sanchez in Testy Moment

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) accused CNN’s Boris Sanchez of executing a “bait and switch” as the lawmaker answered questions about President Donald Trump’s comments on Taiwan Friday.

On the way home from China, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that President Xi Jinping asked if the U.S. would defend Taiwan in case of conflict with China.

“I said, ‘I don’t talk about those things,’” Trump answered.

Sanchez asked Smith, “So you’re not of the position, then, that the president should be more forceful with Xi and vow that there would be a defense of Taiwan should there be an attack by China?”

“No, I am not,” Smith answered. “For decades now, we’ve had a policy called strategic ambiguity, and I’ve been highly critical of President Trump and a lot of the things he’s been saying about the Middle East. He makes stuff up, he bounces all over the place — But on this one, he answered the question correctly: ‘We don’t talk about that.’ It is strategic ambiguity. We are not committed to the defense of Taiwan.”

“Right. The president did say to Xi, ‘I don’t think there’s a conflict other than we don’t need their strait. We don’t need Taiwan.’ I mean, it sounds like there is flexibility on his negotiating position when it comes to Taiwan,” Sanchez said. “You’re suggesting that he answered the question correctly. I just wonder if you think he should have been more forceful.”

“Woah! Woah, woah. Sorry, you bait and switched there a little bit,” Smith said.

“When he asked the question, ‘Are we going to come to the defense of Taiwan?’ And he said, ‘I’m not answering that question,’ that was correct. But if he then said, ‘We don’t need Taiwan, we don’t need the strait,’ that is not the correct answer,” Smith said.

“That is showing weakness, and again, encouraging President Xi in a way that shouldn’t be encouraged,” Smith continued. “Again, we have reserved the right to provide them with weapons to defend themselves, and we should be adamant on the point, ‘No military force to to reunite Taiwan with China.’ President Trump did not say that as forcefully as he should have.”

“Understood. My intention wasn’t to bait and switch. I just wanted to get clarity on on your statement,” Sanchez said.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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