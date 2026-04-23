Sarah Huckabee Sanders Rips Tucker Carlson’s ‘Dangerous’ Campaign of ‘Misinformation’

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on Thursday that Tucker Carlson is engaging in a “dangerous” campaign of “misinformation.”

“Governor, I was curious if you could speak to some of the comments that Tucker Carlson, who has been an influential voice in the Republican Party for quite some time — in the past couple of days now, he has said that he is tormented by his support for the president and said that he felt that he had misled his followers,” Ross Sorkin asked the former Trump press secretary.

“I certainly can’t speak for Tucker, but the things that he has been saying and the things he has been talking about over the course of the last several months are simply not based in fact,” Huckabee Sanders replied, adding:

I don’t know what the shift brought to him, but the things that he is saying, the type of misinformation that he’s putting out on a daily basis, are not only wrong, but frankly they’re dangerous, and I hope that he’ll have another about-shift at some point and start talking with real facts and stop misleading people around the country.

Mike Huckabee, Huckabee Sanders’s father, is currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to Israel and engaged in a nasty spat with Carlson following an interview the two had at the Tel Aviv airport. “Honestly, I’m shocked at how calm and measured my dad was,” Huckabee Sanders said following the interview, saying she would have been far “more pissed” at Carlson for his behavior, adding “there are a lot of words I could use.”

Carlson has become best known in recent years for his promotion of conspiracy theories, ranging from 9/11 trutherism, to suggesting the federal government was behind the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. His rhetoric has become more and more bombastic, and he has even gone as far as to claim he was physically attacked by a demon while in bed.

Carlson recently suggested that Israel, one of his main targets these days, is blackmailing Trump and that is the reason behind the recent war with Iran. Carlson made the wild accusation after Trump attacked him personally, writing on social media, that he was sick of “Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!”

Watch the clip above via CNBC.

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