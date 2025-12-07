‘His People Love It!’ Trump Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ Zelensky Hasn’t Yet Read Peace Proposal

President Donald Trump took a moment out of his walk down the red carpet at The Kennedy Center on Sunday to weigh in on how “disappointed” he is in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“So, we’ve been speaking to President [Vladimir] Putin and we’ve been speaking to Ukrainian leaders, including Zelensky, President Zelensky,” Trump said.

He continued:

And I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the proposal. That was as of a few hours ago. His people love it, but he has — Russia’s fine with it. Russia’s, you know — Russia, Russia. I guess, would rather have the whole country when you think of it. But Russia is, I believe, fine with it. But I’m not sure that Zelensky is fine with it. His people love it, but he hasn’t read it.

Zelensky posted to social media Sunday, “Ukraine deserves a dignified peace, and whether there will be peace depends entirely on Russia – on our collective pressure on Russia and on the sound negotiating positions of the United States, Europe, and all our other partners.”

He added, “Russia must be held accountable for what it is doing – for the daily strikes, for the constant terror against our people, and for the war itself.”

Ukraine deserves a dignified peace, and whether there will be peace depends entirely on Russia – on our collective pressure on Russia and on the sound negotiating positions of the United States, Europe, and all our other partners. Russia must be held accountable for what it is… pic.twitter.com/C9pyHxUQw5 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 7, 2025

Zelensky did not mention the peace proposal in his post.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr. “suggested Sunday that his father may walk away from the country if it doesn’t make peace with Russia,” Politico reported.

At the Doha Forum in Qatar, Trump Jr. said, nobody knows exactly what his father will do on Ukraine.

“What’s good about my father, and what’s unique about my father, is you don’t know what he’s going to do,” Trump Jr. said. “The fact that he’s not predictable … forces everyone to actually deal in an intellectually honest capacity.”