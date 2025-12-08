Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Slams Own Party’s Response to Healthcare Crisis: ‘Doing Nothing Is Not an Option’

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) slammed his own party over their response to the healthcare crisis on Sunday, telling CNN’s Manju Raju the Republicans “still have not been able to put together an articulable plan that’s going to work for everyday Americans.”

Fitzpatrick joined Inside Politics With Manu Raju to discuss his recent push to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies before they are set to expire at the end of the year.

When asked about pushback from within his own party, the congressman said Republicans “have never offered a better alternative” to the subsidies already in place.

“Well, I say that if you don’t have a better plan, then get on board with ours,” he said. “But doing nothing is not an option, right?”

He continued:

I mean, I’ve heard so many people in the Republican conference rail on the Affordable Care Act, rail on Obamacare, rail on the premium tax credits. And if you want to criticize something, that’s okay as long as you have a better alternative. They have never offered a better alternative. They– we went down this health care path my freshman term. I voted against the repeal of the ACA. I thought the replacement was insufficient. It was hastily put together, not well thought out. And here we are. You know, what, eight years later? And they still have not been able to put together an articulable plan that’s going to work for everyday Americans.

When asked if Republicans had been sufficiently focused on the issue of healthcare, Fitzpatrick told Raju, “I don’t think they have.”

He later expanded this criticism, voicing concern over what his party chooses to prioritize on the House floor.

“I think a lot of our colleagues are frustrated that their legislation has not been brought to the floor. Is it a concern that they’re missing the opportunity?” asked Raju.

“Well, yes. And I think it’s also a lack of priorities,” said Fitzpatrick. “Affordability should be the name of the game. Every bill. And I’ve told leader [Steve] Scalise this. Every bill we bring to the floor should be focused on lowering the cost of living for people who need it most. Not, you know, voting to, you know, condemn the horrors of socialism, not voting for NIL name, image and likeness for college sports. Why are we focusing on that? That’s not what our constituents care about. So that’s causing a lot of frustration for sure.”

The fight over healthcare is set to continue this week as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he will force a vote on the Democrats’ healthcare plan unveiled on Thursday. Though Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) promised a vote on an ACA subsidy extension proposal as part of a deal with Democrats to reopen the federal government, the deal is expected to fail.

With the Democrats’ plan facing certain doom, Fitzgerald has introduced his own bipartisan plan to cut prescription costs, as have various other groups of moderate lawmakers. Republican leaders are rushing to finalize their own healthcare plan ahead of their weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Watch above via CNN.