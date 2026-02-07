Savannah Guthrie Begs for Mom’s Return In Agonizing New Video: ‘We Will Pay’

NBC star Savannah Guthrie posted a new video on Saturday night begging those suspected of kidnapping her 84-year-old mom Nancy Guthrie to bring her home, nearly one week after she disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home.

The Today host said her family is willing to pay to facilitate the return of Nancy Guthrie in the heart-wrenching video posted to her Instagram. She was flanked by her brother Camron Guthrie and her sister Annie Guthrie in the 22-second clip, but Savannah Guthrie was the only one who spoke.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

The video comes as Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

It also comes hours after Fox News reported federal investigators spoke to employees at a gas station about 20 minutes from Nancy Guthrie’s house on Friday, while a different local gas station reported a “suspicious vehicle” to the FBI.

Still, few other details on progress being made in the apparent kidnapping had been reported by Saturday evening. Fox News Anchor Jon Scott and correspondent Jonathan Hunt, who was reporting from Arizona, shared the following updates around 4:00 p.m. ET:

— No suspects have been named nearly one week after Guthrie disappeared

— The FBI is investigating a second message believed to be from Guthrie’s kidnappers, although it has not been verified yet; Hunt reported “we don’t believe it contained any new deadlines”

— No proof of life has been given as of Saturday afternoon

Hunt reported a clerk at an Arco gas station about 20 minutes from Guthrie’s home showed the Fox News Digital Team footage of investigators entering on Friday to discuss the case.

“You can see them there inside, they did not give the clerk much clue as to what they were looking for,” Hunt reported. “They just said ‘A guy who got away,’ in the words of that clerk.”

And a Circle K gas station nearby told agents “they had seen a suspicious vehicle,” Hunt reported. The employees alerted federal investigators about it on Friday and turned over surveillance footage.

The New York Post reported the Circle K is “just a half mile away from the home of Nancy’s daughter Anne and her husband Tommaso Cioni.”

That same report noted Cioni was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie, after he dropped her off at her home on January 31 at 9:48 p.m. — “hours before her pacemaker app disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m.”

Watch Savannah Guthrie’s video plea above via CNN.

