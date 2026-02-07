Fox News Hosts Stunned by Ex-Cop’s Theory on ‘Elusive’ Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers: ‘Hoping Against Hope I’m Wrong’

Retired New York Police Department Inspector Paul Mauro shocked his Fox News colleagues on Saturday night when he shared a grim theory on why Nancy Guthrie’s suspected kidnappers have been so “elusive” in their communication with NBC star Savannah Guthrie, her family, and federal investigators.

“Well, you’re elusive on the communications because you know you’re going to be asked for proof of life that you can’t provide,” Mauro said.

That comment hit The Big Weekend Show co-hosts Joey Jones and Tomi Lahren like a ton of bricks.

“Emmmm,” Jones could be heard groaning off camera. And Lahren sounded like she sighed “Christ” after hearing it.

Mauro — who is a Fox News contributor who routinely provides analysis on crime stories — continued:

I feel like they’ve been playing games with the details in the house and all of that. They probably planned for the idea that they could provide proof of life, and now they find themselves in a spot where, we can’t. And so what do we do? Now we gotta bargain for something else. We gotta bargain to give back something else. That’s my read with the limited facts we have, hoping against hope I’m wrong.

He quickly added that there is a possibility this could “all be a hoax.”

Lahren then jumped in and asked him to clarify his remarks.

“You’re saying that there’s a possibility — again this is all speculation, we want to make sure our audience understands that — but you’re an expert,” Lahren said. “Would you say… that they didn’t mean to hurt her, but something might have gone wrong, and now they’re still trying to get their payday out of this. Is that what I heard you kind of allude to?”

Mauro said that was correct. He said a moment later that one issue could be that Nancy Guthrie requires certain medication and the kidnappers may not have been able to go to a pharmacy to pick up medicine for her.

He provided his analysis shortly after Savannah Guthrie posted a new video begging the suspected kidnappers to return 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, nearly one week after she disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home.

The Today host said her family is willing to pay to facilitate the return of Nancy Guthrie in the heart-wrenching video posted to her Instagram. She was flanked by her brother Camron Guthrie and her sister Annie Guthrie in the 22-second clip.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

Watch above via Fox News.

