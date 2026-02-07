JUST IN: Washington Post CEO Will Lewis Steps Down Just Days After Cutting Hundreds of Jobs

Washington Post CEO and publisher William Lewis has announced he’s relinquishing his post just days after the legendary news outlet announced massive layoffs.

Lewis announced he was quitting in an email to staff on Saturday, saying “After two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside. I want to thank Jeff Bezos for his support and leadership throughout my tenure as CEO and Publisher. The institution could not have a better owner.”

Lewis continued, “During my tenure difficult decisions have been taken to in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day.”

Media reporter Ben Mullin at The New York Times posted the email to X on Saturday evening:

News: Will Lewis says he’s stepping aside pic.twitter.com/DndNiHelbV — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) February 7, 2026

His announcement comes after the paper laid off about 300 employees on February 4 — an editorial bloodbath that essentially wiped out its sports department.

Lewis is being replaced by CFO Jeff D’Onofrio, who joined the paper in June 2025. He was the CFO of Raptive for three years before joining WaPo, and prior to that he was the CEO at Tumblr.

Bezsos released his own statement Saturday, writing, “The Post has an essential journalistic mission and an extraordinary opportunity. Each and every day our readers give us a roadmap to success. The data tells us what is valuable and where to focus. Jeff, along with Matt and Adam, are positioned to lead The Post into an exciting and thriving next chapter.”

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter wrote, “The Washington Post says CFO Jeff D’Onofrio is acting Publisher and CEO, ‘effective immediately.’ The press release makes no mention of Will Lewis supporting the transition in any way, which gives you a sense of what is happening here.”

In a separate post, Stelter wrote, “Post journalists had given up on him. Now Jeff Bezos has, too? Will be very interesting to hear Will Lewis’s side of the story someday.”

The Washington Post is announcing Jeff D’Onofrio as its acting Publisher and CEO, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/38eGFkSXjL — Washington Post Communications (@WashPostComms) February 7, 2026

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik wrote, “During crisis, Lewis was as checked out as a book from a public library without fines. And he was a man without any pockets of support inside the paper.

WaPo reporter Perry Stein wrote, “The reporters still here will work to continue bringing our readers the high quality coverage they deserve. But it won’t be easy and it won’t be the same.”

Other social media posters also commented:

Status: “Last month, just ahead of the devastating layoffs at The Washington Post, a group of wealthy D.C. locals approached Post publisher and chief executive Will Lewis with a proposal: Would the Jeff Bezos–owned paper consider spinning off its local and sports sections and… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) February 7, 2026

Much of the mourning for the late great @washingtonpost has rightly focused on how democracy dies in darkness at the national level, which is hugely important. But the evisceration of Metro coverage is every bit as devastating because there is no comparable news outlet keeping… — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 7, 2026

300 and one https://t.co/af044TRtJs — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 7, 2026

Status reporter Natalie Korach posted D’Onofrio’s message to staffers on X on Saturday night. He acknowledged he was taking the reins after a “hard week” for the paper, but that he was looking to lead the paper into a “sustainable, successful future.”

His email said:

This is a challenging time across all media organizations, and The Post is unfortunately no exception. I’ve had the privilege of helping chart the course of disrupters and cultural stalwarts alike. All faced economic headwinds in challenging industry landscapes, and we rose to meet those moments. I have no doubt we will do just that, together.

D’Onofrio added “customer data” will “drive” WaPo’s decisions moving forward.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!