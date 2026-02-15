Investigators Reportedly Believe Nancy Guthrie Case Is ‘Burglary Gone Wrong’ — And She ‘Could Be Alive’

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is the result of a “burglary gone wrong” and was not an intended kidnapping, according to a Sunday report from CBS 5 true crime correspondent Briana Whitney.

She also shared another key detail in her report — that the mom of NBC star Savannah Guthrie “could be alive,” two weeks after she went missing from her Tucson, Arizona home. Whitney said that is the “widespread belief” among investigators in her report, which she said is based on an “inside source.”

“We can now report investigators now believe this was a burglary gone wrong,” Whitney said in a video posted on X. “We’ve interviewed multiple experts since this began who also said based on the evidence, the surveillance video, and other aspects of this case, that they also believed this was not an intended kidnapping.”

Whitney — who works for the CBS affiliate in Phoenix — reported DNA evidence from the Range Rover investigators picked up about two miles away from Nancy Guthrie’s house on Friday is currently being tested.

“And last but probably most important, the widespread belief by investigators tonight is that Nancy Guthrie could be alive,” Whitney added.

We can now confirm through an inside source investigators believe Nancy Guthrie abduction was intended burglary, and DNA evidence is currently being tested from the Range Rover that was seen being towed away Friday. Here’s what we know and can report… pic.twitter.com/gr43wwWII4 — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) February 15, 2026

Whitney’s report comes as local cops and federal investigators have been scrambling for answers in the suspected kidnapping. NBC reported on Sunday investigators are also looking at whether DNA from a glove found a few miles from her home matches anyone in the federal database.

The outlet also reported “authorities are leaning away from several people previously scrutinized, including the man whose home was searched Friday night, a man named Carlos who was stopped in a car last week and any of Guthrie’s relatives.”

FBI Director Kash Patel released pictures and video of a masked “potential subject” lumbering around Nancy Guthrie’s front porch on Wednesday, but little progress has been made since then. Patel said the footage and pictures were retrieved from a surveillance camera that was “previously inaccessible.” No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified as of Sunday evening.

Watch Whitney’s report above.

