Passenger on Flight Diverted From Major US City Over Ebola Scare Speaks Out

A passenger from a flight that was diverted over an Ebola scare spoke out this week and expressed concerns about how little information she’s received.

Detroiter Deborah Mistor spoke to local ABC affiliate WXYZ after a Paris-to-Detroit flight she was on was diverted to Montreal, Canada after it was discovered a passenger from the Democratic Republic of Congo was allowed onboard.

That passenger de-boarded in Montreal and the rest of the passengers then continued to Detroit. Mistor said it was about mid-fight that they were told they were being diverted and airline staff began masking up.

“The captain said that it was the U.S. government not allowing us to land in Detroit,” she said.

Mistor was a passenger on Air France flight 375. She said passengers became nervous and began asking questions after seeing staff in masks.

“By that point, the flight attendants all had masks on, which no one had prior to the announcement. So it was really concerning, like, what is going on here? Why are we not being allowed to land?” she said.

There are 33 confirmed cases and more than 500 suspected cases of Ebola in the Congo. There are also 105 probable cases and more than 100 suspected deaths in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC has said the risk to Americans remains low and that there have been no confirmed cases in the country during the outbreak.

There are another two confirmed cases in neighboring Uganda. There are currently U.S. travel restrictions on both of those countries and South Sudan. The World Health Organization declared on May 17 that the situation is a public health emergency of international concern.

“This particular passenger did not have any active symptoms or show any signs of any Ebola activity,” Mistor said.

The passenger was from the DRC, and officials are investigating how they were allowed to board the plane.

“Neither airline has offered us any information whatsoever. No health officials offered us any info,” Mistor said. “Should we be concerned? Was that person exposed? Was this just an overabundance of caution? What steps should we be taking to protect ourselves or anyone around us?”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has insisted that the Ebola situation is “under control” and not something Americans need to be overly concerned about.

“We have this under control, and we’re not worried about it,” he recently said.

Watch above via WXYZ (ABC 7 Detroit).

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!