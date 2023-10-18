Schumer FUMES ‘The World Blamed Israel Unfairly’ For Gaza Hospital Bombing

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was outraged as he told Jewish Democratic leaders on Wednesday that Israel had been “unfairly” blamed for the horrific bombing of a hospital on Gaza on Tuesday as media outlets around the globe cited Hamas-linked officials in their initial reporting.

An animated Schumer noted that he “regret the loss of any life, any innocent life” in his remarks on a Zoom call reported on by The Forward’s Jacob Kornbluh.

“Now, there is proof put out by the Israelis that the rocket, of course, was not from the air from Israel, but rather it was from one of the Palestinian groups that works with Hamas,” Schumer continued, adding:

And this is what Israel is up against. Israel didn’t put out a statement immediately because they were checking. They wanted the truth. Hamas immediately said, ‘Oh, the IDF did it. They lied through their teeth!’ And, you know, for 6 hours, the world blamed Israel, unfairly. Now the word is getting out. And I think all of us have an obligation to get that proof out of the IDF show about that. But in any case.

President Joe Biden agreed with Israeli intelligence assessments while in Tel Aviv Wednesday, saying that the Pentagon independently concluded Islamic Jihad was responsible for the hospital bombing.

On zoom with Jewish Dems, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Gaza hospital blast: “For six hours, the world blamed Israel unfairly. Now the word is getting out. I think all of us have an obligation to get that truth out.” pic.twitter.com/0fBLZ6uP9d — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 18, 2023

Israel’s Channel 12, a major center-left network in the country, also broadcast footage from one of their cameras live on air and had a military analysis walk through the moment rockets are launched from Gaza and the hospital explodes, frame by frame.

Watch the clip above via Kornbluh.