Secret Service Detains Suspect Accused of Smashing JD Vance’s Windows

Authorities have detained a suspect who allegedly smashed the windows of Vice President JD Vance’s home, the U.S. Secret Service revealed on Monday.

The suspect was taken into custody by Secret Service personnel just after midnight on suspicion of property damage to Vance’s Cincinnati residence.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the suspect was detained after “causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with” Vance on Sunday.

Local news outlets provided photographs showing broken windows at the home.

Guglielmi confirmed the suspect is an adult male. He has not yet been publicly identified.

“The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio,” Guglielmi said. “The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed.”

Authorities are investigating whether the suspect was targeting Vance or his family, a federal law enforcement official told CNN. The same official said they did not believe the person entered Vance’s residence.

Roads surrounding the Vice President’s home have been closed since last Monday, ABC-6 reported.

Vance flew to his home in Cincinnati from Florida after the recent operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro concluded. NBC affiliate WLWT reported that Vance and his family left their Ohio home several hours before the incident, on Sunday afternoon.

A Secret Service spokesperson told Newsweek on Monday morning that agents were continuing to investigate the incident.

“We are gathering all the information, and we will provide an update as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.