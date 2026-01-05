President Donald Trump mocked the Kingdom of Denmark for allegedly increasing security around Greenland, telling reporters on Sunday that the country merely “added one more dog sled.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the president answered questions about the implications of his military action that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife on Friday.

Though the president reiterated his claims that America “needs” Greenland in the aftermath of Maduro’s arrest, he reacted with surprise when pushed on the topic by a reporter on Sunday.

“How did we come up to Greenland?” said Trump, when asked about possible U.S. action. “Well, I don’t want to talk about Greenland. Let’s talk about Venezuela, Russia, Ukraine. We’ll worry about Greenland in about two months. Let’s talk about Greenland in 20 days.”

Rather than move on from the topic, however, the president continued on the subject, telling reporters once again about America’s strategic need for Greenland.

“By the way, I will say this about Greenland. We need Greenland from a national security situation. It’s so strategic. Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” he said. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it, I can tell you that.”

He then moved to mock the Kingdom of Denmark, whose leaders have been outspoken in decrying Trump’s claims on their territory.

“You know what Denmark did recently to boost up security on Greenland? They added one more dog sled,” said Trump. “It’s true. They thought that was a great move.”

The president made similar claims about the U.S. needs for Greenland “for defense” purposes because it was being “surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships” in a recent interview with The Atlantic’s Michael Scherer. Trump has also made frequent statements detailing his desire to acquire Greenland in the past.

The Prime Minister of Denmark issued a remarkable statement on Sunday, blasting Trump’s threats, claiming Trump’s words made “absolutely no sense” and reiterating that “the United States has no legal basis to annex one of the three countries of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Mette Frederiksen’s statement comes a day after the Danish Ambassador to the United States Jesper Møller Sørensen called out Katie Miller – wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller – for her post echoing Trump’s sentiment.

Katie Miller posted a map of Greenland painted with the American flag, along with the word “SOON.”

Sørensen gave Miller a “friendly reminder” that Greenland “expect[s] full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.”