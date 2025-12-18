‘Speechless, and Enraged’: Kennedy Family Members Rip Plan to Add Trump’s Name to Kennedy Center

Members of the Kennedy family hit out at the plan to add President Donald Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the announcement, writing,

“I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building.”

She continued, “Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

The building was named for 35th president, John F. Kennedy, who was killed by an assassin’s bullet in 1963.

JFK’s niece Maria Shriver wrote a small post to social media upon hearing Trump’s plans, followed by a longer exposition.

“Some things leave you speechless, and enraged, and in a state of disbelief,” Shriver began. “At times such as that, it’s better to be quiet. For how long, I can’t say. TDS in full display.”

Some things leave you speechless, and enraged, and in a state of disbelief. At times such as that, it’s better to be quiet. For how long, I can’t say. TDS in full display. https://t.co/LrzPzj5qOs — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 18, 2025

In her second post, Shriver said the news was “beyond comprehension.”

“The Kennedy Center was named after my uncle, President John F Kennedy. It was named in his honor. He was a man who was interested in the arts, interested in culture, interested in education, language, history. He brought the arts into the White House, and he and my Aunt Jackie amplified the arts, celebrated the arts, stood up for the arts and artists,” she wrote, continuing:

It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy. It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not. Next thing perhaps he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial, the Trump Lincoln Memorial. The Trump Jefferson Memorial. The Trump Smithsonian. The list goes on. Can we not see what is happening here? C’mon, my fellow Americans! Wake up! This is not dignified. This is not funny. This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird. It’s obsessive in a weird way. Just when you think somone [sic] can’t stoop any lower, down they go…

The Kennedy Center was named after my uncle, President John F Kennedy. It was named in his honor. He was a man who was interested in the arts, interested in culture, interested in education, language, history. He brought the arts into the White House, and he and my Aunt Jackie… pic.twitter.com/wcGjTp2uqa — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 18, 2025

JFK’s grandnephew, former Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), wrote, “The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law. It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says.”

The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law. It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says. https://t.co/VpZhNvx7So — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) December 18, 2025

Jack Schlossberg (D) — the son of Caroline Kennedy and a candidate for a New York congressional seat — took issue with Leavitt’s assertion that the Kennedy Center board voted unanimously.

“Microphones were muted and the board meeting and vote NOT unanimous,” he wrote, before making the name change about himself.

“Trump explicitly motivated to act by JACK FOR NEW YORK. Our campaign represents everything Trump can’t stand or defeat,” Schlossberg wrote.

KENNEDY CENTER RENAME Microphones were muted and the board meeting and vote NOT unanimous Trump explicitly motivated to act by JACK FOR NEW YORK Our campaign represents everything Trump can’t stand or defeat. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) December 18, 2025

——