JUST IN: Trump Is Renaming the Kennedy Center After Himself

The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts — which is chaired by President Donald Trump — has unanimously voted to rename the building after Trump, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on X Thursday.

“I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation,” wrote Leavitt. “Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

Trump became the chair of the famed building’s board earlier this year after he dismissed board members and replaced them with his own appointees.

“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP! Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP,” wrote Trump in a February Truth Social post. “The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

The president himself hosted the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month.

Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported shortly after the news broke that “The building is statutorily named the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts” and “Congress did not give the board the authority to change the name.”