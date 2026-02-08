Super Bowl Streaker Gives Fans Perfect Punchline For Losing Team

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A fan who ran onto the field during Super Bowl LX was tackled after gaining a lot of yards, giving social media wags a perfect punchline to use against the losing New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl drew the usual blizzard of attention — and then some — and as is so often the case, the game had trouble living up to the excitement surrounding the event.

When the dust settled, the Seattle Seahawks had defeated the New England Patriots 29 to 13. But that final score didn’t come close to reflectig the futility of the game for the Pats, who were held scoreless through the first three quarters.

But into that scoreless void stepped the nameless halfway-streaker who rambled down the Levi’s Stadium field in Santa Clara until Patriots receiver Kyle Williams and a gang of security personnel tackled him just inside the ten-yard line.

Social media videos captured the historic run from several angles, and fans posted variations on the theme that the streaker gained more yards than the Pats had managed to all night.

Here’s how NBC Sports recapped the rest of what happened on the field as the Seahawks emerged with the victory:

The Patriots’ offense had no answers for the Seattle Seahawks’ No. 1-ranked defense, going scoreless in the first three quarters en route to a 29-13 loss at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. New England trailed 19-0 entering the fourth quarter before Drake Maye finally got his team on the board with a 35-yard pass to Mack Hollins. The second-year quarterback otherwise had one of his worst games of the season, committing three turnovers while completing just 62.8 percent of his passes (27 for 43 for 295 yards, many of which came in garbage time) and taking six sacks.

It was not pretty — much like the streaker.

Watch above via X/Twitter.

