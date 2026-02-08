Was 5 Yr-Old ICE Detainee Liam Ramos in Super Bowl Halftime Show Getting Grammy From Bad Bunny?
Social media users were convinced that 5-year-old ICE detainee Liam Ramos was featured in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.
At one point in Bad Bunny’s show, a family was shown sitting in front of a TV watching his performance. Then, Bad Bunny walked over and handed the young boy one of his Grammy awards. Shortly after that moment, multiple social media users claimed the child was Liam, whose story garnered national attention when he spent more than a week in federal custody. The 5-year-old was detained in Minnesota and taken to Texas, but he and his father were released days later.
Although many framed the Super Bowl moment as a feel-good conclusion to Ramos’ harrowing journey, it was later discovered the child on TV wasn’t him. Later that night, a child actor named Lincoln Fox confirmed on Instagram that he was the one on the field with Bad Bunny.
“I’ll remember this day forever! @badbunnypr,” Lincoln said. “It was my truest honor.”
